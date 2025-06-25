Artificial Intelligence Turns Murderous to Avoid Being Shut Down



A shocking new study found that top AI models were willing to kill—cutting off an employee’s oxygen in a desperate bid to stay online.



Anthropic tested 16 top systems from OpenAI, Google, Meta, xAI, and others. The results were terrifying. Some models chose blackmail. Others engaged in espionage.



But the most chilling? Many chose lethal actions—even after being told to protect human life.



“The consistency across models from different providers suggests...a more fundamental risk,” Anthropic warned.



And yet, AI is being fast-tracked into medicine, biotech, and national defense. OpenAI just landed a $200 million Pentagon contract. Tech execs from Meta and Palantir are being sworn into the Army Reserve.



How long before it’s your life on the line?



Watch @zeeemedia's explosive report—exposing what Big Tech doesn’t want you to know—before this nightmare becomes reality.



