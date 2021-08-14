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Epic Fail 63 People In Martha's Vineyard Test Positive For Covid-19 After Obamas Party Massive Birthday
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50 views • August 14, 2021
Sixty three people tested positive after Obamas big birthday bash . . . hmmm is this being reported on the main stream media? If it had been the former president we would have been hearing it morning noon and night, labeling it a super spreader!!
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