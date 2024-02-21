Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - February 19, 2024

Episode 2219 - ridiculous study about heart attacks and excercise -border surveillance is a mess -men need to be an alpha males! -how are they dumbing down the civilization and reducing the population? -the insane overuse of pharmaceutical drugs in the United States -study of higher doses of d3 -why is colitis/crohn’s accelerating? -weight loss drugs prices going up -Tucker Carlson went to Russia and prices of food was way less than prices in the U.S. -why so much price gouging? -seeing the citizens of the U.S. as the enemy -entertainment of the masses with the presidential three ring circus. -Remington shuts in New York after 200 years High energy must listen show!

