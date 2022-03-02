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Whole Grain Muffins
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1 view • March 02, 2022
Young Living's Gary's True Grit Einkorn Flour is easy to use and can be used as a substitute for all- purpose or whole-wheat flours. Cooking with einkorn has many benefits such as lower gluten levels and easier to digest. Fill your pantry with rich nutrition. Gary's True Grit® Einkorn Flour and Gary's True Grit® Einkorn Pancake and Waffle Mix can be substituted in a 1:1 ratio for all-purpose or whole-wheat flours. The pleasing, sweet flavor of einkorn flour make it a delightful change from modern, highly processed flour.
http://www.hardmanenterprises.com
http://www.hardmanenterprises.com
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