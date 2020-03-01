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Message from an Egaroth to Humanity - Dec 03/2020 [Chinese subtitle] 艾加洛斯外星人給人類的緊急訊息（透過艾琳娜·達南傳達）
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79 views • July 14, 2021
中文字幕翻譯：大揭露編委會（地球機密網站）
原影片出處：〈Message from an Egaroth to Humanity - Dec 03/2020〉，頻道「Elena Danaan」，2020年12月3日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pNUT4sq6aXY
原影片出處：〈Message from an Egaroth to Humanity - Dec 03/2020〉，頻道「Elena Danaan」，2020年12月3日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pNUT4sq6aXY
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