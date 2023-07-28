Fox News Matches Employees’ Donations to Satanic Temple

Whistleblowers inside Fox News claims that the Murdoch-family owned media company has a corporation donation program that will match donations by employees to such groups as the Satanic Temple, the Southern Poverty Law Center, and Planned Parenthood. Blaze News was the first news source to report the stunning accusation against Fox News.





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 7/28/23





You can partner with us by visiting TruNews.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 690069 Vero Beach, FL 32969.





It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today! https://www.amazon.com/Final-Day-Characteristics-Second-Coming/dp/0578260816/





Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books!

https://books.apple.com/us/audiobook/final-day-10-characteristics-of-the-second-coming/id1687129858





Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today.https://www.sacrificingliberty.com/watch





The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today! https://tru.news/faucielf