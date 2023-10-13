Create New Account
OnePath Network: How Israel STOLE Palestine (mirrored)
Contrarian
Published Yesterday

Mirrored from YouTube channel OnePath Network at:-

https://youtu.be/zE8GCX1w3ys?si=aWKn5zmZ1CPJl4BY

May 21, 2021We often hear that Israel and Palestine is a complicated issue. It's actually not, and here's why.


We take it back to the beginning and find out how Israel got it wrong from the very start.


