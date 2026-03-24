Peace in the Middle East and Iran's Victory, an interview with Bob Moriarty

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What if chaos leads to unexpected peace? As power dynamics shift, a new Middle East may emerge—one shaped by resilience and long-term strategy. Victory isn’t always loud; sometimes it reshapes the future quietly. The real story isn’t just conflict—it’s what comes after.
#MiddleEast #Geopolitics #PeaceProcess #Iran #GlobalShift #FutureOutlook #WorldChange #NewEra
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