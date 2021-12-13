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War By Deception (2011) – A Film By Ryan Dawson
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383 views • December 13, 2021
War By Deception (2011) – A Film By Ryan Dawson
This film is a product of an incredible amount of research and work by filmmaker Ryan Dawson, looking at the shadow government and shadow economy, collecting the facts and all the supporting footage. It begins by showing the correspondences between the Iran-Contra affair and the events leading up to the Pre-emptive war in Iraq. Many of the same members of the US Government were involved in the execution and whitewashing of 9/11.
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This film is a product of an incredible amount of research and work by filmmaker Ryan Dawson, looking at the shadow government and shadow economy, collecting the facts and all the supporting footage. It begins by showing the correspondences between the Iran-Contra affair and the events leading up to the Pre-emptive war in Iraq. Many of the same members of the US Government were involved in the execution and whitewashing of 9/11.
For our videos search Rumble with: OPFREEDOM
💥💥 Follow us on 💥💥
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/opfreedom
Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/GfDLsQSkt3zX/
Telegram t.me/OPFREEDOM
CloutHub
https://clouthub.com/OPFreedom
Gab TV
tv.gab.com/channel/opfreedom
🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲
PLEASE SUPPORT US - WE WILL DONATE 22% TO OUR VETERANS IN NEED
https://operation-freedom-3.creator-spring.com/
🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲
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