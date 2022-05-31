Children vs. Grownups

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Larken Rose
The most recent horrific events in Texas once again demonstrate how people can have fundamentally different mindsets and viewpoints. We can think and act like helpless children, hoping some "authority" is going to save the day, or we can realize that it's all of our "job" to protect the innocent and stop the wicked. When faced when the worst of atrocities, screaming "Do something!" doesn't help, unless that "something" is both useful and moral.
(P.S. "Politics," "authority" and "government" are for people who refuse to grow up. For those of you ready to be adults, read this:
https://www.amazon.com/Most-Dangerous-Superstition-Larken-Rose/dp/145075063X