PSEC - 2022 - Illinois SAFE-T Act | Dave & Henrick | 432hz [hd 720p]
13 views
PSECmedia
Published a month ago |

ABOUT: In this episode of "Paradigm Shift - An Educational Comedy" that we have titled as "PSEC - 2022 - Illinois SAFE-T Act | Dave & Henrick" -- Dave Kelso and Henrick sit at the park to discuss the soon-to-come Illinois SAFE-T Act, the dangers of it, and the positive opportunities that it may also present.



This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.


Participants List: Dave Kelso, Henrick, CC / Fair Use: Deep Space 69, Spacebusters, Anthony Fauci, Misc

Hashtags: #illinois #safetact #chicago #lightfoot #tyranny

Metatags Space Separated: illinois safetact chicago lightfoot tyranny

Metatags Comma Separated: illinois, safetact, chicago, lightfoot, tyranny



