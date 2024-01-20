Create New Account
JAVIER MILEI - ARGENTINA'S SLIMY WEF KLEPTOCRAT
The Prisoner
Published 14 hours ago

WHAT'S THE COMMISSION ON 16 BILLION U.S. DOLLARS JAVIER?

A GLOBALIST SUICIDE PUPPET IS BLOWING UP IN ARGENTINIA - Video from Dec 15/23

https://www.bitchute.com/video/jJ9YvupiOtTf/

ARTICLES:

REUTERS - https://www.reuters.com/business/us-judge-says-argentina-has-had-enough-time-pledge-assets-toward-161-bln-2024-01-11/

BUENOS AIRES HERALD - https://buenosairesherald.com/politics/what-does-mileis-massive-presidential-decree-actually-say

BBC LATIN AMERICA - https://www.bbc.com/news/world-latin-america-67881300

Mirrored - Remarque88

