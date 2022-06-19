How to Grow Pea Shoots | Growing Food Indoors

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Pea Shoots are one of my most favorite microgreens! Super easy to grow indoors year round, 7-10 days till harvest, no grow lights needed, no bugs, no fertilizer. Oh and so TASTY!
Here is where I got the seeds featured in this video: https://www.trueleafmarket.com/products/pea-sprouting-speckled-arivka-microgreens
Generally speaking microgreens are a high input / high output crop however, with peas it’s absolutely doable to do your own seed saving!