"Even average memories are remarkably powerful if used properly” ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Book Review of "Moonwalking with Einstein"

Around the Biohacking sphere of the internet, the promise of attaining a "limitless" mind and memory is really oversold and under-delivered on. No, a $39 multivitamin combining a few garden-variety Nootropic compounds will not enable you to learn a language in a week, sorry! In my +11-years of obsessive research and self-experimentation, I've identified a few tools (the best ones are free or cheap) that actually do sharpen both my long-term and working memory. Moonwalking with Einstein is about one of them, mnemonic memory training.





Read Review 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/books/263-moonwalking-einstein

Order 💲 Book

https://amzn.to/3wpbXF5