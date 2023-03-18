A Biden associate wires $3 million received from a China company to 3 Bidens.

RED PILLS DISPENSED ON CNN: CHINA CASH TO THE BIDENS.
A Biden associate "gets $3 million from a Chinese-based company and proceeds to wire it out to a bunch of people named Biden," says CNN's Erin Burnett.
"That doesn't look good."'
They must be going thru cases of Depends!!! 🧷 💩
#BidenCrimeFamily
#ChinaJoe
https://twitter.com/i/status/1637098092246777857
