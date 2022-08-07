Professional Artist experiences first symptoms of mutation and and sudden death after VAXX injections

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Fully Vaccinated 34-Year-Old Comic Book Artist Dropped Dead
He was taken to Emergency Care, where he suffered a pulmonary embolism and cardiac arrest. While they were able to revive Lima, he suffered a second cardiac arrest and could not be revived.
Lima's work as a colorist spans over 100 comic book titles for a number of publishers, such as Marvel, Titan Comics, Zenescope Entertainment, Dynamite Entertainment and more.
SOURCE:
https://t.me/covidbc/
https://t.me/mrn_death/34334
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