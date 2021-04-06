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GOP State Level Pushback Against Transgenderism
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131 views • April 06, 2021
Message for Reps:
Join the GOP pushback of transgender insanity as much as possible. End drag queen story hour, end medical transitioning for minors completely and adults if possible. Make transgender student athletes compete with their biological sex before transitioning which you should also prohibit. Push back as much as possible.
https://www.usa.gov/elected-officials/
Where to find me:
https://linktr.ee/heraclius610
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/heraclius610
My gaming channels:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/8p2ehUxSElFQ/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Heraclius610Gaming:e
Join the GOP pushback of transgender insanity as much as possible. End drag queen story hour, end medical transitioning for minors completely and adults if possible. Make transgender student athletes compete with their biological sex before transitioning which you should also prohibit. Push back as much as possible.
https://www.usa.gov/elected-officials/
Where to find me:
https://linktr.ee/heraclius610
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/heraclius610
My gaming channels:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/8p2ehUxSElFQ/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Heraclius610Gaming:e
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