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A Fighter of the DNR People's Militia who WAS Captured, Beaten, Almost Killed - A Meeting with this NOW Captive Ukrainian Fighter That Did This to Him. - 060522
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331 views • June 05, 2022
Fighter of the People's Militia of the DNR who was captured by the Ukrainian Army in a meeting with a member of the Ukrainian Army who tortured him for several days, and who is now a prisoner in the DNR.
Subtitles by @cheburekivibes
Subtitles by @cheburekivibes
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