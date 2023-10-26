First Class-Action Lawsuit Against Remdesivir, Claiming False Advertising & Negligence | Ep 130









As the makers of Remdesivir are preparing to roll out at-home Redesivir drugs to a pharmacy near you, Former Feds Freedom Group has filed a lawsuit to help take the drug off the market. Gail Selier, who was rescued from COVID protocols when her husband broke her out of the hospital joins Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson, presented by We The Patriots USA with Jamie Scher, part of the legal team taking on his groundbreaking lawsuit and Caroline Blackman, helping to organize legal strategies nationwide to combat COVID injustices.Show more





The opinions expressed by our show guests are their own, and are not necessarily shared by We The Patriots USA. However, we value free speech and will always fight to protect it! We The Patriots USA does not endorse or recommend any product or service advertised on this program. We The Patriots USA is not a healthcare provider and cannot provide medical advice or treatment.





The Full Legal Complaint: https://www.myerandscher.com/_files/ugd/7e444c_e4fa77961ba34af4a60979b6541e3319.pdf

Direct contributions to fund the class action lawsuit are graciously received at https://www.givesendgo.com/G6GEZ?utm_source=sharelink&utm_medium=copy _link&utm_campaign=G6GEZ

To stay up to date on the case, to tell your story regarding Remdesivir, or for more information on the Medical Alert bracelet everyone should have visit https://www.myerandscher.com/





Shot Dead Documentary: ShotDead.org





FREE Aluminum, Fluoride, HPV & MMR Vaccine Resource Guides! Subscribe to Teryn’s bi-weekly resource newsletter, with data, clean-living tips, recipes, stats from our latest episodes and more and receive your FREE Fluoride, MMR and HPV Vaccine Resource Guides. https://teryngregson.com/newsletter





Watch us on Red Voice Media, now available on Roku, Amazon FireStick & Apple TV: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/shows/faithful-freedom-with-teryn-gregson/





For Case Updates from We The Patriots USA, Sign up for Breaking News emails: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/subscribe-to-our-email-list/





Subscribe to listen to the podcast:

iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/faithful-freedom-with-teryn-gregson/id1598602749

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6dKsn0JqtNJfarUUVYuv5v?si=a810d53643fb4017

Rumble: https://rumble.com/WeThePatriotsUSA





Show less













Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

CSID:24226854cee809ab