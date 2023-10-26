Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
First Class-Action Lawsuit Against Remdesivir, Claiming False Advertising & Negligence | Ep 130
channel image
We The Patriots USA
87 Subscribers
132 views
Published Thursday



As the makers of Remdesivir are preparing to roll out at-home Redesivir drugs to a pharmacy near you, Former Feds Freedom Group has filed a lawsuit to help take the drug off the market. Gail Selier, who was rescued from COVID protocols when her husband broke her out of the hospital joins Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson, presented by We The Patriots USA with Jamie Scher, part of the legal team taking on his groundbreaking lawsuit and Caroline Blackman, helping to organize legal strategies nationwide to combat COVID injustices.Show more


The opinions expressed by our show guests are their own, and are not necessarily shared by We The Patriots USA. However, we value free speech and will always fight to protect it! We The Patriots USA does not endorse or recommend any product or service advertised on this program. We The Patriots USA is not a healthcare provider and cannot provide medical advice or treatment.


The Full Legal Complaint: https://www.myerandscher.com/_files/ugd/7e444c_e4fa77961ba34af4a60979b6541e3319.pdf

Direct contributions to fund the class action lawsuit are graciously received at https://www.givesendgo.com/G6GEZ?utm_source=sharelink&utm_medium=copy _link&utm_campaign=G6GEZ

To stay up to date on the case, to tell your story regarding Remdesivir, or for more information on the Medical Alert bracelet everyone should have visit https://www.myerandscher.com/


Shot Dead Documentary: ShotDead.org


FREE Aluminum, Fluoride, HPV & MMR Vaccine Resource Guides! Subscribe to Teryn’s bi-weekly resource newsletter, with data, clean-living tips, recipes, stats from our latest episodes and more and receive your FREE Fluoride, MMR and HPV Vaccine Resource Guides. https://teryngregson.com/newsletter


Watch us on Red Voice Media, now available on Roku, Amazon FireStick & Apple TV: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/shows/faithful-freedom-with-teryn-gregson/


For Case Updates from We The Patriots USA, Sign up for Breaking News emails: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/subscribe-to-our-email-list/


Subscribe to listen to the podcast:

iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/faithful-freedom-with-teryn-gregson/id1598602749

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6dKsn0JqtNJfarUUVYuv5v?si=a810d53643fb4017

Rumble: https://rumble.com/WeThePatriotsUSA


Show less




Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

CSID:24226854cee809ab

Keywords
mmrepnone

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket