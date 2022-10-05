9 Best Plants for Cleaning Indoor Air
35 views
With winter fast approaching the quality of our indoor air will be more crucial than ever, but air-purifiers are expensive. So, why not just invest in some houseplants?
Not only do they make your home look great but they also clean the toxins from the air as well. Here’s a list of our top 9:
English Ivy
Bamboo Palm
Dragon Tree
Peace Lily
Rubber Tree
Spider Plant
Parlor Palm
Aloe Vera
Ficus
Keywords
gardeningplantshouseplantscleanairplantsplantsforoxygenplantsathomejunglevibesplantsloverplantaddictplantsarefriendsplantparenthoodtipsforplants
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos