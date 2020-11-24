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Heading to a Bad Place?
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45 views • November 24, 2020
In this first video I discuss where our State (Michigan) and Country is heading and how bad it could be. I discuss a little about how COVID not not that serious and has always been with us and will always be with us, and why this could lead us to a dark place.
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