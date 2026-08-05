This is Treason...

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WOAH 🚨 Democrat Costa Mesa, California Mayor John Stephens says he has never seen an issue where “virtually 100% of the people gave the same position on it” for wanting Flock cameras cancelled
Right after saying this, he voted to keep the Flock camera contract
INSANE
“I don't think that I've ever in 10 years had an item that's come before us where virtually 100% of the people gave the same position on it, and including people that are on email. — Yeah, I'm concerned about the people that came up and said sincerely that the flock is impacting their trust in the police department”
Right after this he voted to keep the Flock cameras
These people do not work for the American people
This is how far gone our Government is
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