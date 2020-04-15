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Gaia's Perspective on the Coronavirus
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63 views • April 15, 2020
April 13, 2020 ~ Gaia talks about what we're all undergoing at this time with the Coronavirus experience and what humanity can expect in the next year.
“It's a choice of which side you choose to resonate with. The fear? Or the peace? ~ Gaia & The Guardians of Gaia
For a FREE Call-in Event: Insight from Beyond into COVID-19
Wednesday, April 22 @ 7:30 pm Eastern
For more info go to… https://ascensioncalling.com/events/
To access the audio only or transcript, please go to... https://ascensioncalling.com/gaias-perspective-on-the-coronavirus/
“It's a choice of which side you choose to resonate with. The fear? Or the peace? ~ Gaia & The Guardians of Gaia
For a FREE Call-in Event: Insight from Beyond into COVID-19
Wednesday, April 22 @ 7:30 pm Eastern
For more info go to… https://ascensioncalling.com/events/
To access the audio only or transcript, please go to... https://ascensioncalling.com/gaias-perspective-on-the-coronavirus/
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