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Is This Torture?
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35 views • July 02, 2020
In this video I start off slow but pick up steam as I submit the evidence and examples.
By comparing our situation to the study of torture & coercion on Prisoners of War, I believe it becomes clear that what we are being put through with the virus response is a near perfect parallel to the Amnesty International definition of torture & Bidermans ‘Chart of Coercion.’
Amazing Polly https://www.bitchute.com/video/uzGSEOVITzuB/
By comparing our situation to the study of torture & coercion on Prisoners of War, I believe it becomes clear that what we are being put through with the virus response is a near perfect parallel to the Amnesty International definition of torture & Bidermans ‘Chart of Coercion.’
Amazing Polly https://www.bitchute.com/video/uzGSEOVITzuB/
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