RFK Jr.: Who Really Profits from The Ukraine War?
Published 19 hours ago

RFK Jr.: Who Really Profits from The Ukraine War?  Reposting because it's that important.  


Few people understand what the war in Ukraine means for big business—namely, opportunity. It’s not just the weapons and reconstruction contracts. Ukraine’s vast agricultural lands—among the most fertile in the world—are up for grabs, and American companies like BlackRock are at the front of the line.  

warukrainerfk jrno peacezelenskyblackrockdeep state stronghold

