Rep. Clay Higgins: "At Least 200" FBI Agents Dressed as Trump Supporters in Crowd on Jan. 6



Rep. Clay Higgins “The FBI’s involvement was deep, not just on J6, but on the days and weeks and months prior.” “The FBI was not only involved in the actions on J6 from within. They had, over 200 agents embedded… dressed as Trump supporters before the doors were opened,”

