BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THE LETTER TO THE ROMANS Part 20: Ignorance vs. Stupidity
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
120 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
41 views • 3 months ago

More than 2,000 years ago the leadership of Israel and the majority of the people saw and heard Jesus and still made the choice to reject Him despite the numerous miracles they had witnessed. The long awaited Messiah was crucified and the apostle Paul was heartbroken and rhetorically asked whether God would cast away His people.

No, but God has emotions just like us. Various passages of Scripture show that God can be jealous, angry, merciful and loving. When it comes to certain events like Noah's flood and entering the Promised Land under the leadership of Joshua, God only worked with a remnant each time. This decision was based upon grace even though the people were rebellious and full of unbelief.

God has not cast away the people He foreknew because He looked into the future and saw each decision we would make. That is essence of election or predestination. Every human being has been provided with a free will and must choose whether or not they will serve the Lord.

Paul said that God is using the stumbling of Israel to bring the Gospel to the Gentiles in the hope that it will provoke them to jealousy and they will return to the God of their fathers.

Sermon Outline:  https://eaec.org/sermons/2017/RLJ-1591.pdf

RLJ-1591 -- March 19, 2017

Our new website:

https://rljc-eaec.org/

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://rljc-eaec.org/donations/



Keywords
electionmiraclesgospeljesus christmessiahgraceloveisraelcrucifixionunbeliefforeknowledgerebellionmercyfree willremnantgentilespredestinationjoshuaapostle pauljealousyangerpromised landreturn to godnoahs floodgods emotions
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Comments
Comments for this video have been disabled.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy