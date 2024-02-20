The Question That Terrifies Christians

The Bible has solutions for every problem, without exception. Some solutions are implicit others explicit, regardless, the Bible does solve every problem. The vehicle for the implementation of these solutions is the church. Therefore, it follows the church properly constructed is the answer to all problems humans have encountered. Apologetics, the science that constructs the church from the lies of the world, makes the church manifest. If there are problems not fixed by the church the only possible conclusion is, we are not the church described in the Bible, particularly the church of Matt. 18:15-19. NOTE: This short podcast has several Bible references not quoted to save space. You might wish to keep pen and paper handy to keep track of the references made.