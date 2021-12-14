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GOD SPEAKING WITH A LOUD VOICE...CAN YOU HEAR IT?
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51 views • December 14, 2021
And I heard a loud voice saying in heaven, Now is come salvation, and strength, and the kingdom of our God, and the power of his Christ: for the accuser of our brethren is cast down, which accused them before our God day and night.
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