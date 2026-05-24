EVIL: Graphene, found in COVID-19 vaccines, reacts strangely to EMF field from cell phone

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Credits to HWR





The so-called "Covid-19 vaccine" was found to be 99% Graphene, which is known to be able to pass through the blood/brain barrier. These nanobots are almost like a new lifeform, and now they're swimming around inside the heads of those who volunteered to get the Covid-Kill-Shot.