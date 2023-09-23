Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
An FPV drone flies directly into the turret of an American M2A2 Bradley ODS-SA IFV - Orekhov direction
channel image
The Prisoner
8767 Subscribers
Shop now
157 views
Published 19 hours ago

An FPV drone flies directly into the turret of an American M2A2 Bradley ODS-SA infantry fighting vehicle in the Orekhov direction.Source @Intel Slava Z

Keywords
orekhovinfantry fighting vehiclem2a2 bradley ods-safpv drone

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket