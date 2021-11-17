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The Key to Prosperity
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Does God want you to be rich? What is your purpose in life? What is the true "Prosperity Gospel"? "The Key to Prosperity" answers important questions like these.
A worldwide revival surpassing any other in the history of Christianity has focused on one isolated proof text - 3 John 1:2 - featuring the word "prosper". This video reveals how the key to success and the key to prosperity are found in understanding what it means to prosper in view of eternity and the teachings of Christ.
A worldwide revival surpassing any other in the history of Christianity has focused on one isolated proof text - 3 John 1:2 - featuring the word "prosper". This video reveals how the key to success and the key to prosperity are found in understanding what it means to prosper in view of eternity and the teachings of Christ.
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