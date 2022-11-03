FLUVID-19 (2022)

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Did the plannedemic not help your neighbor WAKE UP?!
"FLUVID-19" is the simplest way to help them understand that COVID-19 was a HOAX.
https://fluvid-19.com/
Featuring
Eddie Bravo
Jim Breuer
Sam Tripoli
Jay Dyer
Jimmy Dore
Joel "King Bau" Bauman
& MORE!
Edited & Directed by: Sean Hibbeler
https://www.hibbelerproductions.com