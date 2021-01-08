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Former Capitol Police Chief: The security plan for the day had clearly failed. The Trump campaign legal advisor, Jenna Ellis, is deeply disappointed with Vice President Pence. President Trump said Pence didn't have the courage to do what should have been done.