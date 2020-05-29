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[URGENT] " This Video Will Be DELETED Within Next Few Days!" Dr. Rashid Buttar
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107 views • May 29, 2020
By: Clarity Coaching - Transforming Lives, posted on YT on 9 May, 2020
Your Life Depends On This Information!
►Special thanks to our friends at Valuetainment.
► Special thanks to Patrick Bet-David.
YT - https://www.youtube.com/user/patrickb...
IG - https://www.instagram.com/patrickbetd...
FB - https://www.facebook.com/PatrickBetDa...
Twitter - https://twitter.com/patrickbetdavid
Website - https://www.thevaultconference.com/
►Special thanks to our friends at LONDON REAL.
► Special thanks to Brian Rose for this amazing interview
Subscribe to their channel here: https://www.youtube.com/user/LondonRe...
Join the Business Accelerator Program: https://bit.ly/2xDoia9 “Build Your Dream Business in 8 Weeks”
Join Life Accelerator Program: https://bit.ly/2szJvj1 “Make 2020 Your Best Year Ever!”
Subscribe to their channel! http://bit.ly/37d96Ab
=============================================================
►Special thanks to Dr. Rashid Buttar.
YT - https://www.youtube.com/user/drbuttar
Website - https://www.advancedmedicine.com/
For additional resources or to make contact, or to learn more about the IADFW (International Association for a Disease Free World), click here and follow the links: https://tinyurl.com/ybx37c8k
Your Life Depends On This Information!
►Special thanks to our friends at Valuetainment.
► Special thanks to Patrick Bet-David.
YT - https://www.youtube.com/user/patrickb...
IG - https://www.instagram.com/patrickbetd...
FB - https://www.facebook.com/PatrickBetDa...
Twitter - https://twitter.com/patrickbetdavid
Website - https://www.thevaultconference.com/
►Special thanks to our friends at LONDON REAL.
► Special thanks to Brian Rose for this amazing interview
Subscribe to their channel here: https://www.youtube.com/user/LondonRe...
Join the Business Accelerator Program: https://bit.ly/2xDoia9 “Build Your Dream Business in 8 Weeks”
Join Life Accelerator Program: https://bit.ly/2szJvj1 “Make 2020 Your Best Year Ever!”
Subscribe to their channel! http://bit.ly/37d96Ab
=============================================================
►Special thanks to Dr. Rashid Buttar.
YT - https://www.youtube.com/user/drbuttar
Website - https://www.advancedmedicine.com/
For additional resources or to make contact, or to learn more about the IADFW (International Association for a Disease Free World), click here and follow the links: https://tinyurl.com/ybx37c8k
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