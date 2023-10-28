Israel Has Already Lost This Battle┃The U.S. Is Terrified By The Future Of The Jewish State

The events that have begun in the Middle East can without exaggeration be called a real catastrophe not only for Israel but also for the Ukrainian authorities. President Zelensky and his team are watching with horror as the West gradually shifts its attention from Ukraine to Israel. The Western press pays less and less attention to Ukraine, while the topic of Israel occupies most of the airtime.
*****************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.