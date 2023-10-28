Create New Account
Israel Has Already Lost This Battle┃The U.S. Is Terrified By The Future Of The Jewish State
The Prisoner
The events that have begun in the Middle East can without exaggeration be called a real catastrophe not only for Israel but also for the Ukrainian authorities. President Zelensky and his team are watching with horror as the West gradually shifts its attention from Ukraine to Israel. The Western press pays less and less attention to Ukraine, while the topic of Israel occupies most of the airtime.

*****************************************************

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN

