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A Midnight Word From the Lord for Prodigal Sons: The Pen Of The Ready Writer- By Michelle
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20 views • November 14, 2021
A Midnight Word From the Lord for the Prodigal Sons: The Pen Of The Ready Writer. Poetry, Men, leadership, harvest 1.) What did God say when there is a plague? He mandated all governments and people stop sinning, repent from their wicked evil sinful ways, turn to God and be healed. That is the only mandate there is on the face of this earth! It is the only thing that is demanded in the Declaration and the Constitution by God Almighty and the people called by his name. Separate come out from amongst them and be healed. That is the only way to end a plaque. Government, the people have removed themselves 2.) from God's Holy Commandments and wallow is a cesspool of filthy self-indulgence, selfishness, filthy dirty immoral lifestyles, using rebellion and witchcraft against each other. Rulers completely disobey our God given wholesome good clean laws, rules and boundaries. Bought by Jesus Christ shed blood on the cross which cleanses men's conscience of sin. Men are clean in their hearts, in their souls and keep their children, holy, clean, innocent and pure hearted and minded. through repentance.
I sit at ease, in the place that I please,
With none to bother me there.
With an air of Hope and words- ready to seize,
I await the vision to become clear.

As the rain drips down on my window pane,
The methodical sound like music to the soul
And words dance 'round, with neither sight, nor sound-
itching to land down, with new life to be found,
Ready for their story to be told.

So when finally they come, and finally they flow,
As the tip of the pen scratches across the lines of the paper
The mind, soul and hand become one in the air-
holding the Pen of the Ready Writer.

Like a horse at the gate, chomping at the bit, ready to run his race-
With rider in tow,
he sets his pace, confident in his breeding:
thorough.

My spirit it longs, for His Holy Spirit's deep songs,
Deep mysteries of future, present and past-
Words from above, spoken out of His love
For the poor, the lonely, the sinner or outcast.

I have a word for you, it's time to come home-
You've been on the road far too long.
Like the prodigal son, you're wrong deeds have been done,
Now come back from the lost places you've roamed.

There is grace and forgiveness and arms open wide,
None of which you deserve.
But it's there nonetheless, if you cast down your pride-
And submit your heart to be purged.

The bridges you set ablaze, with your fury and rage-
Can be built from the heap once again.
But you must be there, with the first brick to be laid-
For the miraculous healing to begin.

"Come home my sons", the Father calls to you day and night-
Never ceasing in his passionate love.
He is longing for your safety, and can't protect your rebellious flight.
But he can as soon as you cry out: "Jesus save me!"

All is not lost, you're not too far gone-
The mess that you've made can be cleaned.
Hearts that break, can be mended with love-
God sews on patches without any seams.

And the family you discarded, with disgust- in disgrace
The beautiful gift through His kingdom He gave-
Is ready to forgive and receive you home once again-
From all of the hurt and the pain.

You see, the love of the Father "Seeks not its own",
Neither power, fortune, fame or self-gain.
It seeks to encourage, exhort, love and support-
No greater Love is there than to lay down one's own life for a friend.

And there is a friend who sticks closer than a brother,
A loyalty, noble and true-
A bond like Jonathan and David that says-
"As I love myself, I love you."

Come home to this love, it's been there all the while-
Even in your shame, you're wallowing in pigs mire-
Alone- and defiled.

God places the solitary in a family,
It is not good for man to be alone-
You have a home finally...
Now rest by the Hearth and the Stone.

Rise up, oh man of God, for your time has come upon you at last-
"Take hold of shield and buckler",
Make yourself ready.
Stand- fast.

You were made for much more than you know,
You can stand on the sidelines no longer
Step out in faith, in righteous indignation
As your fervor for justice grows stronger.

I am calling the men, "put your childhood behind",
Step up, step out- begin.
With the mantle of the Founders, firmly on your shoulders-
This is the battle you win.

It is time for the men, to lead once again,
But their hearts must be holy and pure-
You must be refined, cleansed in the fire-
And light up on the steed-
The White Horse of Liberty
The Mount of the Ready Rider.
Keywords
harvestmenleaderspsalmpoetry
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