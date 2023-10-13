Create New Account
Friday, 13th October 2023 - Our Lady of Fatima Rosary Crusade
Friday, 13th October 2023 - Our Lady of Fatima Rosary Crusade

if you missed it live @ 12 NOON EST,

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mvTfvsQnyrQ/



YOU CAN PRAY ALONG WITH IT LATER.

USE A ROSARY TO KEEP COUNT, IF YOU DON'T HAVE ONE USE YOUR FINGERS

10 HAIL MARYS X5, WITH PRAYERS LEADING INTO , BETWEEN AND ENDING PRAYERS. ITS HARD AT FIRST, GETS EASIER. ALL FAITHS CAN PRAY THE ROSARY.

A Step by Step Guide to Praying the Holy Rosary

https://traditionalcatholicprayers.com/2019/11/15/how-to-pray-the-rosary/








Keywords
fridayrosarycrusadeour lady of fatima13th october 2023

