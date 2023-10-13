Friday, 13th October 2023 - Our Lady of Fatima Rosary Crusade
if you missed it live @ 12 NOON EST,
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mvTfvsQnyrQ/
YOU CAN PRAY ALONG WITH IT LATER.
USE A ROSARY TO KEEP COUNT, IF YOU DON'T HAVE ONE USE YOUR FINGERS
10 HAIL MARYS X5, WITH PRAYERS LEADING INTO , BETWEEN AND ENDING PRAYERS. ITS HARD AT FIRST, GETS EASIER. ALL FAITHS CAN PRAY THE ROSARY.
A Step by Step Guide to Praying the Holy Rosary
https://traditionalcatholicprayers.com/2019/11/15/how-to-pray-the-rosary/
