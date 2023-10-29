Create New Account
Five Hacks for Empowering Neuroplasticity in Your Mind 🎙️ Limitless Mindset Podcast #9
jroseland
In this episode, we will explain the essential mental function of neuroplasticity and five ways to increase it. We share Woody's personal experience with neuroplasticity phenomenon and in the badass story, Jonathan's disastrous first time spear gun fishing.


We delve into...

What is neuroplasticity?

Human echolocation

Neuroplasticity is the self-help mechanism

Phantom limb pain

Exercise and neuroplasticity

Brain training and neuroplasticity

Playing musical instruments and neuroplasticity

Meditation and neuroplasticity

Stimulating neuroplasticity with software

What limits neuroplasticity?


Read 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/podcast/167-empowering-neuroplasticity

