Deep Dive into Massachusetts' Cannabis Sales Data

Totaling over $1 billion in cannabis sales so far this year, the Massachusetts cannabis market is growing larger than more legacy markets in the US such as Washington and Oregon.

This highly competitive market, with over 420 retail licenses issued so far and more pending, offers an additional challenge to retailers and brands: vertical integration.

Massachusetts is by far one of the most vertically integrated markets in the US, which translates into a high level of brand consolidation in the market.

The Massachusetts cannabis market has many trends that set this market apart from others in the US. For example, in recent months, many markets have been experiencing declining growth rates as a result of a post-pandemic market correction. In Massachusetts however, sales totaled $132M in July 2022, a 4% increase from July 2021.

The Massachusetts cannabis market is also highly vertically integrated compared to other US markets. Because of this, Massachusetts has the most brand consolidation among other cannabis markets, with more than 2/3 of total sales coming from the top 10 brands.

While the consumer landscape in Massachusetts is fairly similar to the rest of the US, there is a slightly higher proportion of Generation X consumers and younger Female consumers participating in the Massachusetts cannabis market compared to other markets in the US.

In this report we take a close look at the Massachusetts cannabis market, exploring cannabis sales growth, product categories, brand consolidation in the market, demographics, and more.

