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There are no forests on earth!
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55 views • July 27, 2020
This channel does NOT agree 100% with everything said in this video such as what nukes are. The narrator did a live read from the original video and narrated word for word keeping the creators exact narration. We are fully aware if you do a 360 you are right back where you started from. Everyone is aware there are large areas of trees that we call forests however they do not compare to what forests really were.
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