X22 REPORT: AZ Audit Ready To Drop, Iron Eagle, Red October, Systematic Destruction Of The Old Guard

X22 REPORT Ep. 2553b - August 16, 2021

AZ Audit Ready To Drop, Iron Eagle, Red October,Systematic Destruction Of The Old Guard

The [DS] is now using everything they have to stop the people from seeing the forensic audits. The [DS] does not know the exact date so they will push everything they have to clog the news cycles. The patriots are counting on this, these moves are anticipated. The [DS] are using these moves as a distraction but the patriots are using the same moves as exposing the [DS] agenda. Everything is set, the AZ forensic audit is ready to drop and the [DS] is prepared to try to control the narrative. Iron Eagle has set up devolution, prepare for red October, what we are witnessing is the destruction of the old guard and the people taking back the country.



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