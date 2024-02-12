Create New Account
The Dubai Speech
171 views
Published 21 hours ago

Sworn Enemy Tour:

Tucker’s first discussion since the Vladimir Putin interview.


Tucker Carlson Network On X | 12 February 2024

https://tuckercarlson.com/the-dubai-speech/

https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1757117841151557943

censorshipjournalismvladimir putinevilrussiadeep stateciawisdomtucker carlsondonald trumpwarjoe bidennsapeaceukrainetyrannyespionagecrimeanatomoscowtotalitarianismtcn on xemad eldin adeebsworn enemyworld governments summit

