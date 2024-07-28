Lord Jesus (Yeshua) Warning of Assurance for what’s about to come

Jesus spoke this last night to me to deliver to His precious children , His Body for what’s coming. #shortsyoutube

@bereanbuilderministries





A Warning Dream of Assurance for what's coming!

“ AMASSING CLOUDS OF THUNDER,

APPROACHING HOOFBEATS OF THE MIGHTY GOD,

PUTTING HIS ENEMIES ASUNDER,

AS MY CHILDREN’S FEET ARE SHOD





SWORD DRAWN AND BATTLE READY,

HELMET ON - IDENTITY SECURED,

WAIST GIRDED - FEET STEADY,

RAPID RESPONSE TO MY WORD





CHILDREN PREPARE FOR THE ASSAULT,

EVIL BASTIONS KNOWN ARE TAKEN DOWN,

ABIDING REST AMIDST TUMULT,

INTERNAL VICTORY FASHIONS YOUR CROWN !"





Welcome to Berean Builder Ministries where we assist you as a soldier for Christ in the Eternal War of the Savior and the Serpent. To know Who and Whose you are, preserving/protecting truth through daily walking in the Spirit, practicing situational awareness and Sword Training in an online and local community daily cultivating His Abiding Presence and His Word.

*****************************

You can find out more about this ministry from our interview Our Interview getting 27k views on Deep Believer and our supernatural testimonials here.

You can find us on:

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://bereanbuilders.wixsite.com/sword-training

here you can:

- financially support our ministry, or just use this link for PayPal by buying us a coffee to support us on Ko-fi https://ko-fi.com/bereanbuilderministries

- to join the free private member access to our free International Online and Onsite SIGNAL bi-weekly small group every second Wed 7-9pm MST,

- our Facebook page

- access past and current classes on YouTube and Rumble

- our visions blog and testimonies/strategies for today

As I have taught Jewish Roots of our Faith for over 20 years please consider watching this video to get straight facts of Israel, Zionism, etc from a native Israeli Pastor living there https://youtu.be/hRyk5gfN_ww?si=MvqIAtuwo2ZjbPEt

Also please watch this movie about the importance now of the Jewish Wedding Feast..I actually have taught on this https://youtu.be/DoLnzn4DaY0?si=HsJoz7vZ0pQVqBAq-

Rumble where all 50 videos uncensored are: https://rumble.com/c/BereanBuilderMinistries

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/bereanbuilderministries

YouTube:: https://www.youtube.com/@bereanbuilderministries

TELEGRAM: Berean Builder Fellowship Telegram https://t.me/+W5gKUPyQ1Vka-KXJ

TWITTER a.k.a X: https://twitter.com/berean_builders

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

I appreciate and read all comments, please subscribe, and like to support our ministry and getting the word out…God Bless, Doug

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++