Things God Wants Us To Know (Pt 2)
KJBRD Podcasts & Bible Studies
14 Subscribers
11 views
Published 17 hours ago

On this episode, Bro, Robert preaches on "Things God Wants Us To Know" Please listen to find out. This is part 2."I Saw The Light" as sung by the Gospel Plowboys and used by permission.

This podcast is done live on KJB Right Division Radio every Wednesday night at 7:30 pm, Philippines time and 6:30 am on the U.S. east coast. Here is a link to the radio website.

https://broreyn.wixsite.com/kjbrdradi...

king james bibledispensationalismbro robert reynoldskjbrd radiokjbrd podcast

