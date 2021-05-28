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Sucharit Bhakdi's Covid-19 vaccine appeal to the world
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123 views • May 28, 2021
Sucharit Bhakdi's Covid-19 vaccine appeal to the world tells of the danger of blood clots and his thoughts on it. As well definitive data is now in telling the dangers of high CO2 levels when wearing masks. Wake up world.
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