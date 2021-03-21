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Enough Is Enough! Bristol Protest Kill The Bill!!!
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70 views • March 21, 2021
The new bill in the UK and Wales that will eliminate the ability for the people to protest The people have had enough and when their voices are not heard violence is the only answer that remains.
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Links to articles in the episode:
https://metro.co.uk/2021/03/21/bristol-violence-erupts-in-kill-the-bill-protests-as-police-injured-14281250/?ito=push-notification&;ci=104433&si=25900383
https://twitter.com/ChrisRolandsen_/status/1373665723080396806?s=09
Thumbnail link:
https://metro.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/PRI_187427578.jpg?quality=90&;strip=all&zoom=1&resize=768%2C511
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Links to articles in the episode:
https://metro.co.uk/2021/03/21/bristol-violence-erupts-in-kill-the-bill-protests-as-police-injured-14281250/?ito=push-notification&;ci=104433&si=25900383
https://twitter.com/ChrisRolandsen_/status/1373665723080396806?s=09
Thumbnail link:
https://metro.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/PRI_187427578.jpg?quality=90&;strip=all&zoom=1&resize=768%2C511
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