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My Top 5 Poses for Weight Loss with Lindsey ♥ Detox, Belly Fat, Beginners Yoga Lesson
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131 views • November 13, 2019
Learn 5 essential yoga poses that support digestion, detox and can help you lose weight, especially that stubborn belly fat. Lindsey Samper teaches Yoga classes in Austin, Texas.
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