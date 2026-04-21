Strait of Hormuz CLOSED: Global Oil Crisis Looms?

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-Iran reclosed Strait of Hormuz after United States refused lifting naval blockade of Iranian ports.
-Temporary reopening followed Israel Lebanon ceasefire, but conflicting US stance triggered rapid reversal and tensions.
-Closure caused chaos, with tankers fired upon, forced back, raising risks of direct naval confrontation.
-Iran demands blockade lifted, asserts control over passage, proposes toll system, while US plans seizures.
-Strait closure threatens global energy supplies, disrupts trade, increases war risk, exposing fragile supply chains.
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