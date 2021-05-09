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Give a cup of water... What a MYTH!
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40 views • May 09, 2021
This video debunks the MYTH that you can do the MINIMUM to enter heaven...
What did Jesus mean when He said that "whoever gives a cup of water in the name of a prophet will receive a prophet's reward?"
#truth #love #jesus #christ #believe #faith #christian #jesuschrist #christianity #gospel #obey #ministry #sermon
What did Jesus mean when He said that "whoever gives a cup of water in the name of a prophet will receive a prophet's reward?"
#truth #love #jesus #christ #believe #faith #christian #jesuschrist #christianity #gospel #obey #ministry #sermon
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